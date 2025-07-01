Road rage leads two Utah men to allegedly follow driver and assault him in front of children

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two Utah men are facing several charges after they allegedly followed a driver and assaulted him in front of his wife and two infant children. Franklin Hernandez Medina, 42, and Miguel Perez-Moreno, 42, were arrested Sunday.

According to court documents, two West Valley City police officers were working a police security shift at the West Valley City overflow homeless shelter when they saw two vehicles pull into the parking lot of a Cricket Wireless across from the shelter. Shortly after the vehicles arrived, loud bangs and people screaming could be heard causing the officers to respond.

While officers were on their way an SUV left the scene which another officer followed while officers tended to the victims of the other vehicle. Police say while following the SUV, driven by Medina, it ran a red light and stop sign. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the driver and passenger near Parkway Boulevard and Decker Lake Drive.

Officers at the original scene learned that the victims had been followed by the SUV into the Cricket Wireless parking lot. At that point, Medina and Perez-Moreno got out of their SUV and confronted the victims banging on their vehicle.

Medina ordered the male driver to exit the vehicle and the pair began repeatedly punching the victim while his wife and infant children watched.

When officers talked to Medina and Perez-Moreno they admitted to having drank beers at a rodeo prior to the assault. Officers say several empty beer cans were found in the SUV.

Perez-Moreno told officers that their vehicle had been struck by the victim's which allegedly caused the pair to follow the victim and attempt to pull in front of them multiple times. Police say Perez-Moreno and Medina made no effort to report the crash to law enforcement.

Franklin Hernandez Medina faces charges of reckless driving, assault, disorderly conduct, failure to obey traffic control devices and right of way stop signs. Miguel Perez-Moreno faces charges of assault, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.