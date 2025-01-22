Watch Now
Salt Lake City Police arrest business owner for alleged illegal gambling operation

Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Wednesday that they made an arrest in connection to an alleged illegal gambling operation in the Ballpark neighborhood.

According to Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown, the special investigation unit of the department has been investigating the alleged operation at 1480 S. State Street for months. The business licensed at that address by the city operates under the name "My PodZzz."

Court documents identify the suspect as 42-year-old Ryan Jovon Delahuerta, who reportedly owns the business.

Police said officers seized more than $56,000 during a conducted operation, along with firearms, gambling machines, fentanyl, and meth.

Undercover detectives went into the business, where they put money into a machine that operated a "fish game." Police said these machines were for gambling, and the business took a cut. They seized two of the machines.

Investigators said the proceeds from My PodZzz were funneled into another business in Murray owned by the same person.

Delahuerta was arrested Tuesday night facing misdemeanor charges of gambling promotion, possession of a gambling device, fringe gaming devices, and "gambling or allowing gambling."

