Salt Lake City police arrest man accused of bat attack, fleeing on bicycle

SALT LAKE CITY — A man in Salt Lake City is facing aggravated assault charges following him allegedly attacking a man in a wheelchair with a bat before fleeing on a bicycle. Travis Martin, 35, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents, on Wednesday at around 5:00 p.m., officers were called to the area of 134 South 700 West for a report of an assault with a weapon. The caller told dispatchers that the man had already left the area on a bicycle.

Officers found a man matching the description given to them nearby at 120 South Jeremy Street. As officers spoke to Martin, they said he had accelerated speech and appeared to be agitated.

Martin admitted to officers that he was in the area and had a verbal altercation with the victim, but stated it was never physical. Detectives also report that Martin stated several times, "he did not need a bat to beat up someone."

Investigators say Martin made several contradicting statements to officers and, at one point, admitted to lying to officers about different aspects of the story.

Officers spoke to the victim and said they had visible bruising on their person. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and officers located a bat near the area where the alleged attack happened.

During an inventory of Martin's property, officers say they found tin foil with burn marks and a glass pipe they believe to be drug paraphernalia.

Travis Martin is charged with aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.