One dead, officer injured following shooting involving Salt Lake City police

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department says one person is dead and one of their officers is injured following a critical incident near South Salt Lake on Wednesday morning.

According to Salt Lake City police, just after 9:00 a.m., their officers were called to an assault in progress at the corner of 2100 South and 300 West. When officers arrived, they found a suspect who they claim was armed with a rock.

Watch: Full Briefing by Salt Lake City Police on critical incident

At one point, police say the suspect threw a rock at officers, and one of the officers fired their service weapon. The suspect, who wasn't identified by police, was struck and taken to the hospital. Officials say the suspect died on the way to the hospital.

One officer did suffer non-life-threatening injuries, though investigators weren't able to say how they were injured.

The West Jordan Police Department will be handling the investigation into the incident.

