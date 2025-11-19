Salt Lake City police searching for suspect following shooting that injured one

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are searching for a suspect following a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The name of the victim isn't being released at this time.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the shooting happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Paramount Avenue. One adult was injured, but officials tell FOX 13 News that they are in stable condition.

Police haven't arrested any suspects and say that they don't believe there is any danger to the general public. Some road closures are active in the area where the investigation is happening.

FOX 13 News is in contact with police and will update this article when we learn more.