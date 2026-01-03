As the new year begins, seniors reflect and give advice to younger generations 

SALT LAKE CITY — In the heart of The Ridge Senior Living, a group of friends gather around a table.

With the start of the new year, it naturally makes them reflect on the past.

“Being a pilot was just a matter of convenience for me. We lived in the Philippines, and traveling around was difficult on the roads,” said 90-year-old Joan Poston, "I flew around instead of driving.”

“I was invited to join an expedition to the North Pole, and we dove under the ice at the North Pole,” said 94-year-old Gilbert Grosvenor who worked at National Geographic for 60 years, "I had a special wetsuit that had been used by Prince Charles the summer before.”

Those memories, however, have such a different meaning now.

“I lost my eyesight 10 years ago,” Grosvenor said, "I was writing a book at that time, and if anything, it helped me with the book.”

Each person had different goals, but even in their 90s, their goals don’t stop there.

“One is to be more active. I've had recent surgery,” Poston said, "I want to get up and at it more.”

“I have one big one, I want to stay under 260 pounds,” said 68-year-old David “Buddy" Micalizio.

If there’s one thing they wish they could get back, however, it’s time.

“My mom used to say life is short. And I thought, oh, no. But now that I'm 80, I say she was right, it is short. All of a sudden, I'm 80. And I said, where did it all go, all the things that I did,” said Sandy Roland.

As younger generations start to set goals in 2026, there are some things they should keep in mind.

“I'm amazed that I'm here. And I guess advice for younger people would be, you may live a long time, so you better take care of yourself and plan on it,” said 91-year-old Ann Blackner.

“Follow your heart. Don’t be motivated by what people tell you you should do, do what you feel is what you want to do,” Grosvenor said.

And always follow the advice you’d give your younger self.

“Maybe less partying,” Micalizio joked.

“I would tell myself to not be so particular and careful and live it up more than I did, just the opposite of Buddy,” Blackner joked back.