Salt Lake City Smith's manager accused of stealing $40K from registers

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say they have arrested a former Smith's manager who is accused of stealing around $40,000 in cash from the register. 47-year-old Yasmin Castellanos was arrested Sunday and faces a theft charge.

According to court documents, Castellanos was employed as the manager at the Smith's located at 1174 West 600 North. Court documents state that Castellanos is no longer employed by the company.

The company stated they started documenting cash missing on February 13, 2025, until December 28, 2025.

Following her arrest, Castellanos admitted to being responsible for collecting money bags from the registers. She told police that she was meant to place the cash into a collection machine.

However, she admitted to removing cash from the bags and pocketing the money. According to the suspect, she was using the money to pay loans, rent, medical bills, and for food.

Investigators say the highest documented amount taken was $14,769.78 on December 27, 2025. No money that was taken has been located at the time of Castellanos' arrest.

Yasmin Castellanos is being held without bail.

