'They need our strength,' Hometown of 11-year-old killed in Utah avalanche shares words of support

ROCHESTER, Mass. — The hometown of the 11-year-old girl killed in an avalanche up Big Cottonwood Canyon this week is mourning her death.

Madelyn Eitas was skiing with her family on Thursday when she was caught up in the avalanche in an out of bounds area near the Brighton Ski Resort.

Eitas and her family were on vacation in Utah, visiting from Rochester, Massachusetts, a town about an hour south of Boston.

"This is devastating news for our school community. We offer our sincere condolences to the student's family, friends, classmates, and teachers during this unimaginable time," wrote Old Rochester Regional School District Superintendent Michael S. Nelson. "Our focus at this time is on supporting those who are grieving and we ask that the family's privacy be respected."

Nelson added that he has been in contact with Eitas' family during "their time of unimaginable grief."

The school district is offering counseling and support for students at area schools, and had therapy dogs available this weekend.

Rochester Police Chief Michael A. Assad Jr. shared his condolences on social media.

"There are simply no words that can fully capture the weight of this loss or the heartbreak her family is experiencing. A life so young, full of promise, kindness, and joy, taken far too soon," he wrote.

The chief asked that the community come together to help each other during a difficult time.

"Rochester has always been a town that shows up," Assad said. "We show up for our neighbors. We show up in times of need. And right now, the Eitas family needs us.

"They need our compassion. They need our support. They need our strength."

Assad urged Rochester residents to check in with neighbors, especially younger ones who are struggling following Madelyn's death.

At the end of the post, the chief shared a message with the Eitas family to show that they are supported by the community.

"We mourn with you, we support you, and we will walk beside you through this unimaginable loss," he wrote. "Madelyn will never be forgotten. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family, her friends, her classmates, and this entire community."

Eitas' death was the second avalanche fatality of the week. On Wednesday, a father snowmobiling with his son in Wasatch County was buried by an avalanche and later died. Utah public officials have been pleading with those heading into the backcountry to use caution as avalanche conditions have worsened due to the heavy snow that fell earlier in the week.