Second avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon causes injury

Dane Evans
An injured skier is airlifted near Days Fork in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — After an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon buried two skiers, causing critical and serious injuries, another one hit further up the canyon and caused one injury.

Rescue Big Cottonwood Canyon

Salt Lake County 

2 men injured after triggering avalanche in Big Cottonwood

Averie Klonowski

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said the slide occurred near Days Fork. They said that although one skier was injured, they were not buried. It was not immediately clear how they were injured.

A search and rescue team responded. The injured victim's condition is not yet known.

Video from the scene shows one person being airlifted by the DPS helicopter.

