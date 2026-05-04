Santaquin nurse sentenced in death of friend who claimed to have cancer

PROVO, Utah — A former Santaquin nurse convicted of manslaughter in the death of a friend who claimed to have cancer was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Monday.

Meggan Sundwall was found guilty in March of both manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the 2024 death of 38-year-old Kacee Lyn Terry.

Speaking during her sentencing hearing, Sundwall admitted to playing a part in Terry taking her own life.

"If it wasn't for my role, Kacee likely would still be alive," Sundwall said.

On the manslaughter charge, Judge Sean Peterson sentenced Sundwall to 1-15 years in prison, and 0-5 years for the obstruction charge, with both sentences to run concurrently.

Sundwall assisted in Terry's suicide through an overdose of promethazine and insulin.

On August 12, 2024, Terry's uncle found her unconscious and struggling to breathe, while Sundwall was in the room and failed to ask for help or administer aid. Although Sundwall said Terry had a do-not-resuscitate order, investigators never uncovered that paperwork.

While Terry claimed to have been suffering from several ailments, including cancer, an autopsy showed no signs of cancer and no medical history of the disease.

"Whether I believed that she was suffering so immensely or not, encouraging her and supporting her in committing suicide was morally wrong, and I'm so sorry," Sundwall said. "I know these are just words, and they can't bring her back, but I am truly so sorry for the role that I played in her death, and I wish I could take it back."

During Sundwall's trial, prosecutors showed how she had financial issues and believed she was the beneficiary of a $1.5 million life insurance policy that Terry had taken out.