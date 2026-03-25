Utah County nurse found guilty of manslaughter in friend's fatal insulin overdose

PROVO, Utah — A jury in Utah County has convicted a former nurse in the death of her friend in 2024.

Meggan Randall Sundwall, 47, was originally charged with murder. The jury on Tuesday declined to convict her of murder but instead found her guilty of manslaughter and obstruction of justice, according to CourtTV.

Sundwall was accused of killing her friend, 38-year-old Kacee Lyn Terry, in August 2024. Terry was found unconscious and struggling to breathe by her uncle. When Terry's uncle found her, Sundwall was reportedly in the room with her for several hours and did not call for help or administer aid, even though she was a nurse. She claimed Terry had a do-not-resuscitate order, but court documents state that investigators never found DNR paperwork.

Terry died from an overdose of promethazine and insulin.

According to court documents, Terry had lied to her family and said she had cancer, but had been doing better. However, her autopsy showed no signs of cancer and no medical history indicating such. Sundwall also reportedly thought she was the beneficiary of a $1.5 million life insurance policy.

CourtTV reports that Sundwall's sentencing is scheduled for May 4. She faces a possible 1-15 years.