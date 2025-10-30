Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Search underway for suspect accused of causing $20K in damages to Eaglewood Golf Course

North Salt Lake City Police
Posted

NORTH SALT LAKE — North Salt Lake City police say they are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of a suspect accused of doing $20,000 in damage to the Eaglewood Golf Course.

Police shared images of the damage on Thursday and say the vandalism happened sometime between 7:00 p.m. on October 23 and 11:00 p.m. on October 25.

Police say an unknown person riding what appeared to be an electric motorcycle drove across many of the greens, tee boxes, and fairways at the golf course. Photos show torn-up grass and sand littered across the ground.

A possible suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing red pants and a white jacket while riding in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Salt Lake City Police Department.

