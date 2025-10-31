Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Special education teacher in Millard County accused of striking 8-year-old student

Millard County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook)
File photo: Millard County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle
FILLMORE, Utah — A special education teacher, who investigators say was assigned to the severe special education department, has been arrested after she allegedly struck an 8-year-old student multiple times.

Melissa Diane Davis, 56, was arrested Thursday and faces a charge of abuse or neglect of a child with a disability. She has also been fired from her position.

According to court documents, the incident that started the investigation happened on Tuesday. Deputies were shown a video from that day, allegedly showing Davis hitting the student multiple times in the arm, torso, and possibly the head.

The student, detectives were told, is considered a non-verbal student and has multiple disabilities, both physical and psychological. Davis was assigned to the student due to their need for constant supervision.

Witnesses told investigators that before the incident, they heard Davis tell the student that if he struck her, she would strike him back. Deputies report in court documents that in the video they were shown, you can see the student hit Davis on the arm before she struck him several times.

Another witness told deputies that Davis had struck the student multiple times prior to the incident.

