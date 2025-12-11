Delta community honors beloved Coach Jason Thomas at the first match without him

DELTA, Utah — Community members in Delta came together on Wednesday to honor the life of longtime teacher, athletic director, and wrestling coach Jason Thomas, in their first match without him.

Utah Highway Patrol officials say Thomas was killed in a two-car crash Monday night that happened northwest of town. Loved ones, students, and colleagues were left in disbelief.

“I’ve kind of just felt it in the air in the community…and in school yesterday, it was very somber,” said Ashley Moran, Delta’s head girls wrestling coach.

So they tried to start the healing process together in a place that was so important to Thomas - they call it “title town” for good reason. “You look at the banners inside the palladium, you’ll see stretches of state championships and amazing coaches,” said Brendan Willoughby, who coaches Delta’s junior high wrestling team.

They have 34 state wrestling championships, to be precise. At the heart of several was their beloved Coach Thomas.

“We come in here to learn moves, but the biggest thing we learn is to become better men,” Willoughby said.

Willoughby was on some of those teams, his name engraved in some of the many UHSAA trophies that line the Delta Palladium. So he took in many life lessons from Coach Thomas about toughness. “He talked about overcoming hardships,” said Willoughby.

But the hardship that fell on Delta Monday was one they could never have prepared for. “He’s really going to leave a big hole - something that I’ll miss as his friend,” said Rob Fowles, the principal of Delta High School.

Fowles says for 31 years, he was a trusted teacher off the mat in this tight-knit town as well. “Never once did I hear anybody say, ‘Oh, I don’t like his class,’” Willoughby added.

“Jason and I grew up together, so I’ve known him for 40, 50 years,” Fowles said. “He was not only just a good educator, he was a great father, he loved his kids immensely. It’s going to be hard.”

We also heard from school staff about how Coach Thomas encouraged the community to pack this palladium for both the boys' and girls' sides of his beloved sport. “To encourage and show girls there is room for them, like he was always trying to recruit for our team because he knows we needed the numbers,” said Moran.

In just her second year leading the girls' program, Moran said he was always there to answer a question and offer her support.

But Wednesday night was about returning that favor. The school took donations for the Thomas family, and just ahead of their dual against local rivals Juab, they held a moment of silence to reflect on his enduring legacy.

“We come together today united in sorrow,” said the PA announcer. “May his dedication inspire us and may Jason Thomas rest in eternal peace.”

It was a match they’d considered cancelling, in light of his loss. But they decided the best thing to do was what they thought Coach Thomas would do - go to battle on the mat in his honor. “He wouldn’t want it to be postponed - he’d want it to go on,” said Principal Fowles.

The district said they have counselors and support staff available at the high school for students and employees. They also said there is a designated Venmo account (@Jace-Thomas-10) for anyone who would like to donate to Thomas' family.