Colorado murder suspect arrested in Sevier County following brief standoff

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A suspect that officials say is connected to a deadly shooting in Aurora, Colorado, has been arrested in Utah following a brief standoff. Eric Evan Douglas, 32, was arrested late Thursday night.

According to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, Douglas was wanted in connection with a shooting, and the FBI located him at a home in Sevier County. Members of the VFAST team were able to confirm his location and take him into custody.

Two other people were inside the residence with Douglas, but officials say they were uninjured.

Officials say Douglas will now undergo extradition proceedings for his Colorado case.