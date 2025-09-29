St. George police arrest man accused of stabbing 2 bar employees

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man in southern Utah is facing several charges after police say he stabbed two bar workers after being told to go home. Mario Lerma Perez, 22, was arrested on Sunday.

According to court documents, on Saturday night at around 11:30 p.m., Perez was drinking at the "One and Only" bar in St. George when two employees asked him to leave due to his level of intoxication. Staff reported to police that Perez was so drunk that he had fallen off his chair onto the ground and then tried to fight someone who attempted to help him up.

Following being kicked out of the bar, Perez allegedly walked to his vehicle and retrieved a knife. Perez told officers that he was so disrespected by the employees that he planned to go back into the bar to "Make them show him some respect."

However, Perez was stopped by the two victims outside the front door of the bar and stabbed one employee in the arm and the other in the clavicle area. The man who was cut in the arm had a sliced artery, according to police, and needed emergency surgery. The other man had injuries near his neck.

When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to place Perez in handcuffs, but he allegedly continued to resist arrest. At one point, a TASER was used on Perez.

Inside Perez's vehicle, officers say they found 3 open bottles of beer as well as a package of THC gummies.

Mario Lerma Perez faces 2 charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, threatening the use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, driving under the influence, interfering with a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and open container in a vehicle. He is being held without bail.