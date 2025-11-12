Giant American flag honors veterans in southern Utah's Snow Canyon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A massive 154 by 78-foot American flag was unveiled in Snow Canyon State Park on Veterans Day, creating a tribute for those who fought for the nation against Utah's red rock landscape.

The flag, known as "Miss Liberty," was slowly revealed between two rock faces above the park as choirs and speakers honored those who served.

The ceremony drew veterans and families, including 9-year-old Carter Jensen and Air Force veteran Linda Van der Werff.

"It's insane how big it is!" Jensen said.

Chris Reed | FOX 13 "Miss Liberty" American flag hanging over Snow Canyon State Park

Van der Werff reflected on what the flag represents to her.

"Peace and honor for a country that is so wonderful. There's the opportunities that people in most parts of the world don't have. We are very privileged to be Americans," Van der Werff said.

Miss Liberty weighs 400 pounds and features 6-foot-wide stripes and 5-foot-wide stars. The flag is one of two operated by the Utah-based Follow the Flag organization. The other flag, known as “Big Bertha” at around the same size, is currently flying above North Ogden through Saturday.

The Snow Canyon display will remain in place through Nov. 22 near the sand dunes.

Navy veteran Mark Shaw, who spent 29 years repairing aircraft from prop planes to helicopters to F-14 Tomcats, attended the ceremony to honor his country while being honored as a veteran.

"I'm very proud to do something for the country. I always have. I think it's the greatest thing in the world to do something because the country's always trying to take care of you," Shaw said.

This marks the third year the giant flag has been displayed in Snow Canyon for Veterans Day.