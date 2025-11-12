BASE jumping accident leads to Grand County search and rescue operation

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A rescue operation is underway in Grand County after a BASE jumping incident in the Kane Creek area on Wednesday.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office offered few details about the incident, but shared a photo of what appears to be the parachute of a BASE jumper stuck on a cliff face. It's not known if anyone was seriously injured or if officials have been able to make contact with the jumper.

People are being told to avoid the area while the operation is underway.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story