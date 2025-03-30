Substitute teacher at Salt Lake City middle school arrested for alleged 'lewdness' in classroom

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Saturday on allegations that he was caught performing a "lewd" act in an office while substitute teaching at a Salt Lake City middle school.

According to the arrest report, a student reported the incident via the SafeUT app on March 20. The alleged incident occurred two days prior, in which the student at Clayton Middle School said they walked in on a substitute teacher.

The student said the sub, 81-year-old Morris Richard Saunders, put students in charge of the class and went into the office that was connected to the classroom.

One of the students reportedly went to get Saunders because other students were not listening. The student knocked several times, but Saunders didn't answer, so they opened the door. The student said Saunders was watching pornography on his personal laptop and masturbating.

The case was turned over to the Salt Lake City Police Department, whose Special Victims Unit arrested Saunders on Saturday.

Saunders was booked on one count of lewdness involving a child, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was released on certain conditions, including an order to have no contact with minors and to reguarly check in with the court.