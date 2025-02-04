Suspect arrested for 2016 murder of West Valley City man

KEARNS, Utah — After nearly 10 years, an arrest has been made in a Kearns murder.

The Unified Police Department announced Monday that they arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing 24-year-old Marvin Lopez, a resident of West Valley City.

The shooting occurred in the early morning of July 10, 2016, according to UPD. They received a call from a local hospital, where Lopez had been taken with gunshot wounds. He later died in the hospital.

Police also received calls about a shooting near 5415 S. 4095 West. Officers responded and combed the area for evidence, such as shell casings. They later learned of another possible crime scene at 5586 S. 4220 West. There, officers found shell casings that ended up matching those found at the scene of another shooting that occurred nine days prior.

A witness identified Jimmy Lopez as the suspected shooter. He was 18 at the time of the shooting and is now 26. UPD said they would interview him and book him on charges related to the murder of Marvin Lopez.

The suspect and victim were not related.

UPD added that they are still looking to talk to others who were possibly involved or who may have information about the case. Specifically, they are looking for three people who were in the car with Jimmy Lopez. Those three, although not named, are asked to contact UPD, along with anyone who knows who those three may be.

"The Unified Police Department recognizes that this arrest cannot undo the pain caused by this tragic loss. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Marvin Lopez who have endured years of grief and uncertainty," UPD wrote in Monday's announcement. "We hope that this development brings them some measure of peace and justice. Currently the family is asking for their privacy."