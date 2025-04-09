Suspect arrested for 2022 Salt Lake City murder

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested a suspect for the murder of a woman in January 2022 in Salt Lake City.

On the morning of Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, 50-year-old Anetupou Niualiku was found dead from a gunshot wound in the area of 130 S. 800 West.

Salt Lake City Police shared photos of the suspect's vehicle with the public last month. Then on Tuesday, the department announced that they had arrested Oakland Alope Taoipu Faamoe on suspicion of murder, obstruction of justice, and felony discharge of a firearm.

SLCPD said a witness came forward and told them that Faamoe, a 31-year-old man, was responsible for Niualiku's murder. The witness said there was a second person involved, but their name was not released.

Investigators confirmed that Faamoe drove a white Hyundai that matched the suspect vehicle seen in the photos. They also used cell phone data to determine that he was in the vicinity at the time of the shooting.

A possible motive or other details on what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

"The SLCPD hopes this arrest brings a measure of peace to Niualiku’s family and our community," the department wrote in Tuesday's announcement.

Police said they are still seeking more information and asked anyone who knows anything about the case to call 801-799-3000.