Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing in Utah County

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police say a man died after being stabbed early Saturday morning in Springville, and a man has been arrested for the alleged murder.

Springville Police said they received a report of a stabbing around 3:15 a.m. At the scene, they found a 28-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but ended up dying from his injuries.

Investigators identified 23-year-old Jaxson Clift as the suspect and took him into custody. He was booked on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, and criminal mischief.

Police are still investigating what led to the incident. They said Clift is from Bluffdale, and he and the unnamed victim were "recent acquaintances."

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and friends for their tragic loss," Springville PD wrote in a press release.