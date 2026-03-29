Suspect arrested for road rage shootings in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — A man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots at two different vehicles in Draper, hitting one car and the driver inside.

Draper Police said the first incident started around 11:40 p.m. on I-15. The victim said the suspect pulled up next to them in his truck and stared at them. The victim said they tried to get away from the suspect, who followed them. The victim said they believe the suspect tried to hit their vehicle. This continued after the victim exited the freeway at 12300 South, and at one point, they said the suspect yelled at them.

The second victim was driving near 12300 South and 300 East when she was cut off by two vehicles that she believed were involved in a road rage incident. She said the suspect — the same as in the first incident — got out of his truck and approached her vehicle with a gun. He allegedly fired one shot, which went through the driver's door, through the seat, and hit her. She sustained minor injuries from the shot.

Police said the suspect then got back in his truck and pursued the initial victim. That victim said they heard gunshots and believed the suspect was shooting at them. Their vehicle was not hit, however.

Police responded to the area after the victims called 911 to report the incidents. They found a truck matching the description of the suspect vehicle and identified the suspect as 53-year-old John Edward Orvis, several blocks away on Minuteman Drive.

Orvis was taken into custody. Police said he waived his Miranda rights but denied being involved in the incidents. He also claimed he did not have any guns in his truck.

Police searched his truck and found two handguns, along with "measurable amounts of controlled substances."

According to the arrest report, Orvis told police that he heard voices in the music he was listening to, which led him to Draper.

Orvis was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm involving road rage — both felonies. He also faces a charge of prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, a misdemeanor. He was ordered to be held without bail.

"We are very fortunate that no one was seriously injured in this road rage incident," Draper Police said in a statement regarding the arrest. "Road rage incidents are becoming more frequent in our communities and we commend both victims for calling 911 to report the incidents which instigated a police response, investigation and subsequent arrest of a violent suspect. If you are ever involved in a road rage incident, we encourage you to call 911 immediately."