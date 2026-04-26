Suspect on the run after crashing car, stealing Good Samaritan's car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are looking for a young man who they say crashed his car and then stole another car from a man who stopped to check on him.

South Salt Lake Police said the 18-year-old suspect crashed near 3200 South and 900 West around 10:45 a.m.

A man in his 70s stopped to check on the driver and the passenger, a 17-year-old girl. But that's when the driver got into the Good Samaritan's car and drove off.

The passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The severity of her injuries is not known.

Police are now looking for the suspect and the stolen car, a red 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. They said he may be under the influence. They are not releasing his name, however.