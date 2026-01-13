Suspect threatened to kill officers, shot neighbors and dog during South Ogden incident, charges claim

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — New details revealed in the charges filed against a South Ogden man during what police called an ambush last week show how the man's own daughter was in fear during the incident.

James Joseph Rios was taken into custody early Friday after the hours-long standoff and was charged Monday with multiple counts, including seven counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder.

According to the charging documents, South Ogden Police Department officers arrived at Rios's home just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 8, where he was barricaded inside and refused to come out while firing several shots at police, SWAT teams and neighbors.

Rios's adult daughter fled the home as her father began shooting with an unidentified weapon. The daughter told police that "she was in fear that she was being shot and was in fear of being killed."

A neighbor who went outside to check on gunshots heard by his son was shot in the stomach by Rios. When the man's wife and sons went to pull him inside, Rios allegedly fired again, striking the man in the head and hitting one of the sons in the foot.

While shooting at the family, Rios also struck and killed the family's Dachshund.

After police arrived, Rios allegedly fired his weapon at a member of the SWAT team, which hit the officer's rifle tripod. During the standoff, a SWAT negotiator claimed that Rios "made several explicit threats to shoot and kill law enforcement officers."

Once Rios agreed to surrender and was taken into custody, he allegedly told police that he "acted due to internal anger." Inside the home, officers found a long rifle and several casings. Rios also confessed to firing the rifle into the walls of his home "in an effort to keep officers back."

Both the father and son shot by Rios were transported to the hospital, where they required surgery after suffering serious injuries. Their condition was not made available in the charging documents.