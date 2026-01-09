2 injured, suspect in custody after 'ambush' incident in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A suspect is in custody after two people were shot during a South Ogden incident that began late Thursday in which police were fired upon in what was described as an ambush.

The South Ogden Police Department said its officers were called to the area of 1300 East and 5800 South after reports of shots being fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they said they came under "ambush fire" and called for backup, which brought in police from surrounding jurisdictions and the Ogden Metro SWAT team.

The unidentified male suspect inside the location continued firing multiple rounds at police and SWAT teams, which led to a standoff. After a period of time, the man was convinced to surrender and was taken into custody.

After the suspect was apprehended, police later found two neighbors who had been shot prior to police arrival. The victims were taken to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

Video below shows suspect taken into custody (Courtesy: David Blanton):

David Blanton

The incident is currently under investigation, which is being led by the South Ogden Police Department and the Weber County Attorney's Critical Incident Team.

"Our hearts go out to those who were injured and impacted by this incident. We also cannot thank the members of this community enough for their support in helping to resolve this situation together," the South Ogden Police Department said in a statement.

