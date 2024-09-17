Suspected impaired driver crashes into three police cars injuring one officer

SALT LAKE CITY — A 25-year-old man is now facing charges for driving under the influence following a crash that involved three Salt Lake City police cars. According to police, the crash happened as they were investigating an unrelated crash.

At 1:06 a.m. Tuesday, police say the suspect was driving northbound on 700 East when he crashed into the back of a parked SLCPD patrol car that had its emergency lights activated. Officers say the man was driving impaired.

The parked police car was one of three there providing traffic control for another officer investigating what was later determined to be another case of impaired driving.

When the collision occurred, the impact caused a chain reaction that resulted in three of the four patrol cars on scene being damaged. Both an officer and the driver from the initial investigation were injured as they were in one of the police cars hit.

Doctors at a local hospital treated and released both the officer and the driver from the initial crash. The 25-year-old driver was not injured.

The initial driver, a 47-year-old woman was ticketed for driving under the influence. The Utah Highway Patrol investigated the crash involving Salt Lake City police and arrested the 25-year-old, named by authorities as Alonzo Ganga.

The injured Salt Lake City police officer has already returned to full duty.

"I’m incredibly thankful that our officer is already back to work keeping our city safe," said Chief Mike Brown. "We’re fortunate this wasn’t worse, and I strongly urge everyone to make responsible and safe choices—never drive under the influence."