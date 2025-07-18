One person rescued from fire that destroyed Orem home

OREM, Utah — One person is recovering from serious injuries after the Orem Fire Department had to rescue them from a home that was completely destroyed in a fire. The name of the victim isn't being released at this time.

According to the Orem Fire Department, the calls for the fire near 1925 South Terrace Drive came in just before 10:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Investigators say 3 people lived inside the home, and two were able to get out safely on their own. The third person was rescued by firefighters and sustained serious injuries.

Firefighters tell FOX 13 News that the home is a total loss, although the cost of the damage is still unknown.