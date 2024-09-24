Teen faces charges for cutting down, stealing Logan Pride flags

LOGAN, Utah — A 16-year-old boy is facing charges of theft and criminal mischief after allegedly being caught on video cutting down and stealing pride flags from outside the Logan Pride Foundation building.

Logan police said its investigators referred the charges against the unidentified boy to First District Juvenile Court on Monday.

Logan City Police Department

Both of the charges have been enhanced under Utah's hate crime statute,

On August 9, the boy and another unidentified suspect were allegedly caught on surveillance video stealing the flags while people were still inside the Pride building.

'We would say that these recent events of vandalism has been disheartening. However, we will not be deterred from providing safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies in Cache Valley," the center said in a statement at the time.

While one boy faces charges, police are attempting to identify the second suspect involved in the cutting down and theft of the flags.