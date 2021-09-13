Teen pleads guilty to shooting Ogden store owner

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden teenager pleaded guilty Friday to the shooting death of a popular convenience store owner earlier this year.

Antonio Garcia, who was 15 when he shot and killed Satnam Singh inside his store on Feb. 28, agreed to plead guilty to the reduced charge of felony discharge of a weapon, instead of the original charge of aggravated murder. In addition, Garcia plead guilty to aggravated robbery, also a first degree felony.

With the plea deal, Garcia, now 16, faces a maximum sentence of five years to life in prison. He will be housed in a youth care facility until he turns 21. At that point, officials will determine whether to grant Garcia parole or move him to state prison.

Garcia was arrested days after the 65-year-old Singh was killed inside his Super Grocery store at 675 North Monroe Boulevard.

Police say Garcia approached Singh at the counter, pulled a gun and said "this is a stick up." Garcia shot Singh four times, hitting him twice before fleeing the store on foot.

After being taken into custody, Garcia told authorities he had entered the store to commit a robbery because "he did not have as much cash as he wanted," according to court documents. He also admitted to have smoked THC the day before the shooting, but had stopped "so he could be sober for the robbery."

Following his death, vigils were held in remembrance of Singh, who was beloved in the community