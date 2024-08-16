Theft of Logan pride flags 'disheartening' for LGBTQ+ community

LOGAN, Utah — Two people were caught on video last week stealing pride flags from outside the Logan Pride House, a move local LGBTQ+ leaders call "disheartening."

The unidentified men or boys were seen outside the location on Aug. 9 using knives or scissors to tear down two flags. Once done, the thieves ran away and out of frame of the surveillance camera.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, people were still inside the Pride House when the theft occurred.

'We would say that these recent events of vandalism has been disheartening. However, we will not be deterred from providing safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies in Cache Valley," the center said in a statement.

Logan police told the Tribune that there are no suspects in this particular theft, but that they have received reports of similar acts in recent weeks.

"We are deeply saddened and troubled by the acts of hate towards our LGBTQ+ community in Logan these past few weeks," wrote Chad Call, Executive Director of Utah Pride Center. "The removal and vandalism of a pride flag is not only inappropriate, but it is a constitutionally protected right of free speech.