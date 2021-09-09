Tooele Co. man charged with firing gun at couple, threatening officers

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A Tooele County man who says he wanted to be like Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was arrested and charged after shooting at a couple and threatening law enforcement officers.

WATCH: Utah massage parlor bust exposes human trafficking in Salt Lake, Utah counties

On Sept. 3, deputies were called by a woman who said Andie Jacob Adamson, 36, was looking at her and her boyfriend through a spotting scope from about 75 yards away. The woman said Adamson yelled obscenities towards them before firing four rounds at the couple.

Adamson retreated to a home owned by a family member on North Valley View Street and yelled at Tooele County Sheriff's deputies when they arrived on the scene, according to the probable cause statement.

Deputies say they were forced to take cover when Adamson pointed an object at them that they believed was a handgun. Adamson reportedly went in and out of the house "for hours while yelling obscenities and refusing to obey any lawful commands to be taken into custody."

READ: Human waste spilled following I-80 accident in Salt Lake City

Adamson allegedly grabbed a robot used to monitor him and threw it into a cellar of water, causing thousands of dollars of damage.

After a lengthy standoff, Adamson finally gave up and was placed in custody.

While being transported to jail, Adamson told deputies that he will "ambush cops" and that he wanted to be like McVeigh. He added that next time "he will make sure there are IEDs."

The deputy who filed the report said Adamson stated he would not be at the jail forever and that he would see him on the outside before firing a finger at him.

READ: Park City students joke about 'shooting up the school'

Adamson was charged with multiple counts of firearm discharge and aggravated assault, along with criminal mischief, trespass and threat of violence.