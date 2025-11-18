Tribal wildlife officer sentenced to prison for shooting Utah couple on first date

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge on Monday sentenced a tribal fish and wildlife officer to 36 months in prison for shooting a now-married couple who were on their first date.

The defendant, Waneka Rosebud Cornpeach, also must serve three years of supervised release after she exits prison.

Cornpeach shot Cody and Chelsea Young on July 17, 2022, as they rode an ATV near the boundaries of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in eastern Utah. Although according to court records, the couple was not on the reservation itself, Cornpeach tried to pull them over and issue a citation.

Scott Snow Waneka Rosebud Cornpeach appears before a judge on Monday, November 17, 2025

As the couple tried to drive away, Cornpeach shot them each in the back. The Youngs suffered serious injuries.

The couple married in 2024.

