Uintah County mother faces abuse charges after allegedly throwing 8-year-old out of home

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Uintah County woman is facing new child abuse charges after she was arrested for allegedly throwing her 8-year-old child out of the home without shoes.

The 48-year-old woman, whose name FOX 13 News is not sharing to protect the child's privacy, was arrested Wednesday while out on bail for previous aggravated child abuse charges.

According to court documents, on Wednesday night, deputies with the Uintah County Sheriff's Office were called to the area near 5700 East 200 North following a caller claiming to have seen a child walking in the middle of the road.

When the deputies arrived, they spoke to the child, who said he had been in an argument with his mother over the time he was spending on electronics. The boy told investigators that during the argument, his mother grabbed him by the hair and threw him outside, saying he couldn't live there anymore.

Deputies spoke to the mother, who admitted to kicking the child out of the home over his use of electronics. She also claimed that the child had thrown things inside the home during the argument.

The mother told detectives that she had grabbed the child by the back of the neck and forced him outside. She also claimed that she had to use the force she did as the 8-year-old was stronger than her.

At the time when the child was found, deputies say the temperatures were around 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and he didn't have shoes on and was only wearing a coat that was too small.

Deputies reported in court documents that at the time of her arrest, the woman was out on bail for additional child abuse charges.

Court documents in the previous case, filed in February 2025, show that the woman was charged with aggravated child abuse and surreptitious administration of a deleterious substance.

Investigators reported to the court that the woman had admitted to school officials that she had been putting a pinch of Borax in the water of her daughter. School officials stated to detectives that the child had been having an upset stomach and rash throughout the school year.

A medical exam later found that the child's symptoms were from chronic exposure to borax.