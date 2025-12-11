Suspect in wrong-way I-15 accident that killed 2 teens appears in court

SALT LAKE CITY — The suspect in a deadly wrong-way crash that killed two teenagers on Interstate 15 made his first appearance in court Thursday.

Jose Angel Torres Jimenez was arrested on Nov. 29, immediately after the early morning accident in which he allegedly drove southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway, and crashed head-on into a car heading in the correct direction.

Seventeen-year-old Anneka Wilson and 18-year-old Leo Shepherd were killed in the crash.

Moments before driving onto I-15, police said Jimenez was allegedly involved in a sexual assault incident near the accident scene.

During his court appearance, Jimenez appeared remotely where the judge read the charges against him, which include two counts of Murder and one count of Forcible Sexual Abuse.

UDOT investigating why wrong-way warnings didn’t activate before fatal crash on I-15

The judge issued a protective order to ensure the 21-year-old has no contact with a woman believed to have been involved in the assault. Jimenez was also ordered to not to possess or operate any firearms.

Jimenez is next scheduled to appear in court on December 19.