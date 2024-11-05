US Marshals involved in shooting while apprehending suspect in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service were involved in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Sugar House neighborhood, and the Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating.

Shortly before 5 p.m., SLCPD said the incident involved a fugitive task force. It took place near Elm Avenue and Lincoln Street (approximately 2150 South and 950 East).

SLCPD said its officers were not involved but were called to the scene by the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office to assist. The department is in charge of investigating the "officer-involved critical incident."

While the details about what happened were not immediately available, officials said one person is in custody and there is no threat to the public's safety. A later update from SLCPD said the suspect is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SLCPD said a traffic stop was part of the incident, and photos from the scene show a car that appears to have gone over the curb and crashed into some bushes.

Stay with FOX 13 News for the latest updates on this breaking news story.