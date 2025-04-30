Utah 73-year-old accused of assaulting a 16-year-old at an Orem park

A 73-year-old Utah man could now face charges after he was arrested at an Orem park accused of assaulting a 16-year-old. Curt Jones was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of child abuse and property damage.

According to court documents, officers with the Orem Police Department were called to Cascade Park on Tuesday due to multiple reports of an elderly man assaulting a juvenile. When officers arrived, they found multiple witnesses who stated that Jones was the one who assaulted the teen.

The witnesses told police that the 16-year-old was riding his motorbike in the park when Curt came up to him, hit him in the face, pushed him to the ground, and confiscated the bike while saying the teen couldn't leave.

The victim told officers that Jones had damaged the bike's handlebars and side paneling during the incident. Officers state that the victim's father claimed the damage was going to cost $350.

Orem police say witnesses provided video footage of the incident to detectives. That video, according to police, shows Curt striking the teen in the head and holding them down. Following the attack, officers say Curt sat on the bike for several minutes while arguing with witnesses to the attack.

FOX 13 News is reaching out to police to request a copy of the video.