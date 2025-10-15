Utah man arrested following crash allegedly involving missing 12-year-old girl

GUNNISON, Utah — A man is in custody after he allegedly attempted to flee from police with a missing 12-year-old Sanpete County girl before crashing his truck.

Aiden Larsen was arrested following the incident, although charges have yet to be filed.

On Tuesday, the Gunnison Valley Police Department issued an alert for the missing girl, saying they believed she had been traveling in a white Ford F-150 truck.

Later in the day, Utah Highway Patrol troopers spotted the vehicle on Interstate 70 and attempted to stop Larsen. However, the truck continued before eventually going down a path into an RV park near the town of Joseph, where it crashed.

The missing teen was located inside the truck and assessed by medical personnel at the scene.