Utah man facing charges in relation to deadly 2022 I-80 crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man is now facing charges following an investigation into a fiery fatal crash along Interstate 80 in 2022. Ricardo Aceves, 22, now faces a second-degree felony manslaughter charge.

Court documents state that on July 23, 2022, the Utah Highway Patrol was called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near 7200 West. Witnesses told investigators they saw a BMW traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control and rolling over the median. The BMW also struck a Ford Explorer before coming to a stop.

Investigators say that Aceves was driving the BMW, leaving Fuel Fest in Tooele County at the time of the crash. A GoPro located inside of the vehicle allegedly shows Aceves driving erratically going onto I-80.

Troopers say that Aceves made multiple illegal passes and traveled at speeds up to 186 miles per hour. At one point, the vehicle is also seen racing other vehicles on the interstate.

Crews work to extinguish flames following crash

Car fire on I-80

Investigators say while at the high rate of speed, the back right tire experienced tread separation causing Aceves to lose control and swerve into the median. After swerving, the vehicle rolled, was vaulted into the air, and caught fire before striking the Ford Explorer.

At the time of the crash investigators say the BMW was going more than 129 miles per hour.

Ricardo Aceves was driving the vehicle while Gino Aceves, Jose Munoz, and another passenger, identified as J.M., were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Ricardo and Gino Aceves were both ejected from the vehicle, while Jose Munoz was able to crawl from the vehicle afterward. J.M., investigators say, wasn't able to escape and passed away.