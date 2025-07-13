Silver Alert: Salt Lake City Police express 'urgent concern' for missing woman with Alzheimer's

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman who hasn't been seen since Thursday and has concerning health conditions.

Salt Lake City Police issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Deborah Ring late Friday night. She was last seen around 10:20 Thursday morning at her home, located near 1300 E. 500 South. Her family reported her missing Friday evening.

SLCPD said Ring relies on daily medications for Alzheimer's and high blood pressure.

They said she is known to take long walks, even several miles a day, and frequently visits Mount Olivet Cemetery. SLCPD says officers have searched churches, hospitals, restaurants and businesses across the city and have shared her information with other police agencies in the valley.

"Although investigators have found no signs of foul play, the heat, length of time, and Ms. Ring’s health conditions are creating an urgent concern," SLCPD wrote.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.