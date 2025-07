UTAH COUNTY — A search and rescue team is at a reservoir in Utah County, searching for a paddleboarder who went under and didn't resurface.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said Saturday night that they are searching for a man who is considered missing at Silver Lake Flat Reservoir.

The reservoir is located in American Fork Canyon, north of Tibble Fork Reservoir.

The sheriff's office has closed the road to Silver Lake due to the ongoing search. The public is asked to avoid the area.