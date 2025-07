SANDY, Utah — A teenage girl who was missing for over a month earlier this year before being found in Colorado is missing again.

The Utah Department of Public Safety issued an "Endangered Missing Advisory" for 15-year-old Alisa Petrov.

Petrov went missing on April 21 and was found June 2.

Officials say she ran away again and is known to hitchhike.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 801-799-3000.