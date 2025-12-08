Utah son facing attempted murder charges following stabbing of his father

An 18-year-old Utah son is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed his father several times following a fight. Dereon James HinMon, 18, was arrested Sunday by the Unified Police Department.

According to court documents, officers were called to the home for an investigation of domestic violence. Officers say that when they arrived, they were told that the victim and suspect were a father and son who lived together.

Investigators entered the home and were told by the homeowner that she saw HinMon stabbing his father in the stomach.

The witness told detectives that they had heard arguing for a majority of the evening and could hear Hinmon yelling, "I hate you," and "I wish you were dead."

Inside the home, officers found blood and a 5 to 7-inch serrated knife that was covered in blood and blood splatter around the home.

The witness also told investigators that before the fight, the victim had taken a little blue pill and smoked it off of some foil. The witness also claimed that the victim was in recovery and attending a methadone clinic.

When investigators spoke to HinMon, they said he made several contradictory statements to the evidence and constantly stated how the victim had mentally strained him. Eventually, detectives say HinMon confessed to stabbing the victim.

Dereon HinMon faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.