Utah skier rescued 12+ hours after sliding into a ravine

RICH COUNTY, Utah — A skier in Rich County had to be rescued by helicopter after spending more than 12 hours in a ravine that she had slid into. According to officials, the 22-year-old woman wasn't injured and was able to go home following the incident.

The Rich County Sheriff's Office received a 911 text from the woman on Sunday at 4:35 p.m. stating that she had been skiing with someone else when she fell into some trees and slid into the ravine.

The woman estimated that she had been in the ravine since 1 p.m. and had lost contact with the man she was with.

About 6 hours after the woman fell into the ravine, rescuers found the male skier, who was uninjured.

Due to the weather in the area, Rich County Search and Rescue had to bring in ground crews, snowmobiles, and drone crews. The drones established visual contact with the skier, and ground crews moved in via snowshoe and snowmobile.

It wasn't until 4:15 a.m. Monday, when rescuers were able to reach the woman, who was evaluated at the scene, and was able to go home.