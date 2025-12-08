Semi rollover involving 5 cars slowing traffic on I-15 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers going through Salt Lake City should be prepared to deal with slowdowns following a semi rolling over on northbound I-15 near 1100 South.

Watch Live: Crews respond to semi rollover on I-15

Utah Highway Patrol says that the semi rollover is blocking the three right lanes of the northbound side of the interstate. Troopers say a total of 5 vehicles were involved in the crash, although what led up to the incident isn't known.

Officials say all of the people in the vehicles were able to get out on their own. What injuries might have been sustained aren't clear.

Utah Highway Patrol says their crews are out working to clear the scene and find out what is in the semi.