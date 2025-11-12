Utah woman arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap infant from stroller

SALT LAKE CITY — A 36-year-old woman was arrested by Salt Lake City police after she allegedly attempted to take an infant out of a stroller, right in front of the baby's grandmother. Kyley Danielle Burnham was arrested on November 5.

According to court documents, officers were called to a reported assault in Salt Lake County. The grandmother told officers that she was walking with her grandson in a stroller when she was approached by Burnham.

The grandmother claimed Burnham began yelling while accusing her of taking the baby. During the exchange, Burnham attempted to take the baby and pull the baby carriage out of the grandmother's hands.

The grandmother covered the stroller with her body to prevent it from being taken. During the incident, police say the grandmother sustained bruising to her wrist.

As the alleged kidnapping attempt was underway, the grandmother's screams alerted a man who was walking in the area and came to the scene, putting himself between Burnham and the victims.

Burnham allegedly became frustrated following the man's intervention and threw a soda in his face.

Burnham faces two assault charges, attempted child kidnapping, and theft. She is being held without bail.