Utah woman charged after allegedly stealing $114K from charter school

PRICE, Utah — Charges have now been filed against a Utah woman accused of stealing more than $114,000 from a charter school. Kalisa Lynn Fish, 52, was arrested back in May 2024 but charges against Fish were just filed on February 11.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on May 15, 2024, investigators met with the chief administrator and business manager for Pinnacle Canyon Academy at the Price City Police Department.

The witnesses told detectives that they had an employee who had stolen $114,585 from the school over the past several years. The employee was identified by the witnesses as Kalisa Fish. The witnesses told police they had met with Fish the morning they reported the theft to police and terminated her employment at the school.

The representatives of the school told police that Fish handled payroll and HR duties at the school which gave her access to the payroll of the school. According to the witnesses, in the payroll, there is a line where teachers who are after-school advisors or coaches receive additional pay for those assignments. Fish reportedly had been adding special pay into her own checks for several years despite not having taken an additional position.

Witnesses told police when they confronted Fish about the additional pay she admitted to them she had been stealing money from the school. According to the witnesses, Fish claimed to have started the scheme during a financial crisis but continued doing it in the years following.

The school's officials also handed over spreadsheets breaking down the alleged theft and personnel forms dictating how much Fish was supposed to be paid.

Investigators attempted to set up an interview with Fish after their meeting with school officials. Despite agreeing to a time for the interview, an attorney later contacted police saying they were representing Fish and she would not be speaking to law enforcement.

Kalisa Fish was arrested on May 29 and faces charges of misusing public money and theft.