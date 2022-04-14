Vallow Daybell back in jail following release from state hospital

REXBURG, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell is back in an Idaho jail after being deemed competent to stand trial for the murder of her children.

After spending 10 months in a mental health facility, Vallow Daybell was booked into the Madison County Jail in Rexburg just after 1 a.m. Thursday. She will appear in court Tuesday for her arraignment on the first-degree murder charges she faces in the deaths of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

A judge ruled Tuesday that Vallow Daybell was now fit to stand trial after being found not competent last June. Her stay in the care of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare was extended multiple times.

In addition to the murder charges, Vallow Daybell will also be charged with conspiracy to commit murder for her husband, Charles Vallow, and conspiracy to commit murder for her current husband Chad's former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell is also charged in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell's children and his former wife. Both Daybells are set to be tried together starting in January 2023 in Ada County.