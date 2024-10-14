Victim recovering, suspect on the run after shooting in Utah County

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police are looking for the suspect in a non-fatal shooting that took place Sunday evening in Springville.

Police were called to the area of 1325 West and 50 North around 5:10 p.m. Officers responded and found a man who had been shot three times. Paramedics then arrived and treated the victim's gunshot wounds before taking him to the hospital.

Springville Police said they began searching the surrounding area for the suspect with the help of neighboring agencies. They said the suspect ran north from the scene, got on a motorcycle and rode away.

Officials described the suspect as a Hispanic male, 5'6", wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie, a black beanie, and red high-top tennis shoes. They said later Sunday night that the suspect was still at large, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting is under investigation, and police said they do not yet know if it was targeted or random.

The victim, age 35, is expected to recover from the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Springville Police at 801-489-9421.