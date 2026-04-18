Victim's friend speaks out after possible murder-suicide in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman City Police are investigating after being called to a welfare check Friday evening and finding two deceased bodies inside the home.

Officers were called to conduct a welfare check at a residence at 4596 W. Watchmen Way around 7:15 p.m. Inside, they found a 42-year-old woman dead from injuries consistent with blunt force trauma and a 55-year-old man whose death was determined to be self-inflicted, according to investigators.

Police said the man was the victim's ex-husband and did not live at the home. The welfare check was reportedly called in by family members after trying to contact the victim for hours. Police said there was no history of reported domestic violence between the two in Herriman City, police added.

Patricia Quinonez, a close friend of the victim, said the community is mourning.

“We’re very sad and emotional for this loss, for such a woman so brave,” Quinonez said. “This is the third Venezuelan woman who has died at the hands of a partner or ex-partner in Utah,” said Quinonez.

Quinonez also expressed concern for the victim's son: “We’re also thinking about her young son who’s now orphaned just overnight.”

She spoke about the challenges people in her community can face.

“I think the pressures that we have as Latino families in the U.S. have such a great, profound impact on relationships for the families. Many families fracture and are pressured with fear,” said Quinonez.

Police have not yet released the names of the deceased, pending family notification.

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Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition Hotline: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) Online help: udvc.org

National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) Online live chat: thehotline.org

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

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For those struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can now be reached by simply dialing 988 any time for free support. Resources are also available online at utahsuicideprevention.org.